TRP Race: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fight for Top Spot

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 15 and 21. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa did not lose its position on the Television Rating Point (TRP) list, but got less views from last week. The daily soap has taken the first position with 3.4 million views from last week’s 3.7 million views. Besides Rupali, the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

There was a close fight between Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Anupamaa gained 3.4 millions views, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has secured 3.3 millions views. This Star Plus has actors Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles.

Imlie

Imlie has gained slightly high views in this week. The daily soap, with actress Sumbul Touqueer playing the titular role, has got 2.6 million views. Last week, the show was sharing the third position with stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khilade season 11.

Yeh Hai Chahatein/Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Both, Yeh Hai Chahateinand Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have received 2.4 million views. Imlie airs on Star Plus, whereas the Bollywood filmmaker hosted-reality show premiers on Colors. KKK11 is also the only reality show on the list in this week.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has taken the fifth spot on the ratings chart with 2.2 million views. Season 2 has actors Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar playing the lead roles, while actors Akanksha Junega, Nadia Himani have formed supporting cast. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 airs on Star Plus.

