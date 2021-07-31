TRP Race: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Maintain Position

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie retain their positions on the TRP list. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 17 and 23. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) list once again. The Star Plus show has secured 3.8 impression in this week. The daily soap has actors Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj and Madalsa Sharma as Kavya playing the lead roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has secured the second spot on the rating chart with 3.1 impression in the 29th week. This Star Plus show is riding high on the popularity of its lead pair Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) who fans lovingly refer to as ‘Sairat’.

Imlie

Imlie has retained its third spot on the TRP list. This Star Plus show, featuring Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqueer and Mayuri Deshmukh, has gained 2.9 impressions.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 will conclude on August 15. The top 6 contestants of the season are Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble. The singing reality show has earned 2.7 impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

Yeh Hai Chahtein has managed to gain 2.6 impressions in this week. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off has actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur in the lead roles. Also airing on Star Plus, it has taken fifth spot on the rating chart.

