TRP Race: Anupamaa Leads, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Follows

TRP report for week 35 has been released and there is no change in the sequence of shows this time in comparion to what it was last week. Just like any other week, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa is on the top, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin. The third spot of the TRP list is dominated by Yeh Hai Chahatien, whereas Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are on the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. It has been dominating the top spot of the TRP list for almost two years now. It also stars Sudhanshu Panday, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Rohit Bakshi among others. Produced and directed by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After regaining its second spot of the TRP list couple of weeks back, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have now surely learned about how to retain it. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead and their love-hate relationship is widely loved by all. Recently, the show took a leap with the entry of Sai and Pakhi’s children. Just like Anupamaa, this show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatien

For the fifth consecutive week, this show has been maintaining the third spot on the TRP list. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

For another week Imlie is on the fourt spot of the TRP list this. It stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead and as Imlie and Aryan respectively. The show revolves around a village girl who was made to marry a city guy forcefully. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This show used to be a part of top three shows but it has been witnessing a decline in the last few weeks. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead and their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by the audience. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus too.

