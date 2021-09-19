TRP Race: Anupamaa Remains Most-watched, Udaariyaan Makes New Entry in Top 5

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has dropped out of the TRP list, whereas Udaariyaan is the new entry. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between September 4 and 10. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has performed exceedingly well in terms of viewership as the daily show scored 4 million views. Some of its credit goes to Gaurav Khanna, who is the new entry in the daily soap. Gaurav is playing Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) college friend. Besides these two actors, it also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In past few weeks, there was a close fight between Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, Anupamaa has taken over with high margin this week. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got 3.5 million view. Airing on Star Plus, the daily soap has Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles.

Imlie

Imlie, headlined by Sumbul Touqueer, is yet to cross the 3 million mark on the ratings chart. In this week, the daily soap has secured 2.9 million views. Sumbul is paired with Gashmeer Mahajani, who plays the character of a journalist named Aditya. Imlie is another Star Plus show on the list.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan has made a new entry on the five most-watched shows list. It features Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead roles. Udaariyaan, produced by actors-turned-producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, has taken the fourth spot with impressive 2.7 million views.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein got 2.6 million views. Yeh Hai Chahatein is constant on the TRP chart. While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had Divynaka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur.

