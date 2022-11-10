TRP Race: Anupamaa Remains On Top, Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's New Show Faltu Enters List

TRP report for week 44 has been released, revealing the names of five shows which were everyone’s favourite in the last seven days. Just like any other week, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa topped the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third spot of the TRP list is Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey’s new show titled Faltu. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the fourth spot whereas Yeh Hai Chahatien and Imlie are in the fifth position.

Anupamaa

This show has been ruling the top spot of the TRP list for over two years now and clearly, the track of Pakhi and Adhik’s wedding has only left the audience more interested. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Alpana Buch among others in key roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

If Anupamaa has been on the top of the TRP list for almost two years now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been ruling the second spot for almost the same period. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead. They play the role of Virat, Pakhi and Sayi respectively.

Faltu

In just a week, Faltu has surpassed several other television shows to be on the third spot of the TRP list. This show premiered on November 2 and revolves around the story of an unwanted girl child who has been named as ‘Faltu’ (useless) by her parents. The show stars Niharika Choukey and Aakash Ahuja in key roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara and Abhimanyu’s reunion in the show has certainly left the audience completely impressed. The two characters are played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in key roles. Besides Anupamaa, this is the second Rajan Shahi show which is among the top five shows on the TRP list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatien

The fifth spot on the TRP list is also dominated by Yeh Hai Chahatien. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. In the show, they play the role of Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh respectively. The plot of the show revolves around them coming across each other coincidentally and then falling in love.

Imlie

This show is also on the fifth spot of the TRP list. The show recently took a major twist when with a leap, the entire cast was also changed. Replacing Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan were Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty who are now playing the role of Imlie and Atharva respectively.

