TRP Race: Anupamaa Remains on Top, Indian Idol 12 Maintains Position

Dance reality show Super Dancer lost its spot on the TRP list this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 10 and 16. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey play lead roles in this Star Plus show. While Rupali plays Anupamaa, Sudhanshu is seen in the role of Vanraj. Sudhanshu told News18, “It is a story of a middle class family. All sorts of dynamics are there in the show in terms of the content. Everyone is connecting with some or the other character in the show.”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets the second spot on the Television Rating Point (TRP) list this week. Viewers seem to enjoy the changing dynamics between three lead characters Virat, Sai and Pakhi. The characters are played by actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in this Star Plus show.

Imlie

Imlie features actors Mayuri Deshmukh, Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. Gashmeer, who plays Aditya in the show, told News18, “This show doesn’t have any sort of over-the-top drama which will make the show seem like any other daily soap." Imlie airs on Star Plus.

Indian Idol 12

The singing reality show, currently judged by Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik, premiers on Sony TV. The season has got its top 6 contestants and will soon conclude with a winner. Aditya Narayan is seen hosting the reality show.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

Actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur’s Yeh Hai Chahtein has secured fifth spot on the rating chart this week. This Star Plus show left behind dance reality show Super Dancer chapter 4 in terms of viewership.

