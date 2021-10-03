TRP Race: Anupamaa Remains on Top, Udaariyaan Gains More Viewers

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have maintained positions, whereas Imlie has slipped to the fourth spot. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between September 18 and 24. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa did not see an increase or decrease in its viewership. The daily soap has topped the rating charts with 4.2 million views. With the entry of actor Gaurav Khanna as Anuj, the daily soap has seen an increase in its viewers. The chemistry between Anuj and the show’s lead character Anupamaa, played by Rupali, has kept the viewers hooked throughout the week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, with actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, has taken the second spot on the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart with 3.4 million views. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken over Udaariyaan in terms of viewership.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan, which recently entered the list of top five shows on television, secured 2.9 million views and grabbed the third spot in week 38. The daily soap features Ankit Gupta as Fateh, Priyanka Choudhary as Tejo and Isha Malviya as Jasmin. Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turned producers with Udaariyaan.

Imlie

Imlie’s viewership has further dripped to 2.6 from last week’s 2.7 million. Imlie used to be among top three along with Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, the daily soap has slipped to the fourth spot. Actors Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh are seen in the lead roles.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein got little less views than Imlie in this week. YHC, with actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur in the lead roles, got 2.5 million views. The daily soap has taken the fifth spot on the ratings chart.

