TRP Race: Anupamaa Remains Unbeatable, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drops

TRP report for week 30 has been released and this week too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Yeh Hai Chahatien and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on the second and third spot respectively. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is dominating fourth spot of the TRP list whereas there are four shows on the fifth position – Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Imlie.

Anupamaa

Amid the suspense that Gaurav Khanna will leave the show, Anupamaa has topped the TRP list once again. The speculations started after the makers released a promo in which Anuj Kapadia was seen admitted into a hospital. Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for almost two years now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Panday in the lead.

Yeh Hai Chahatien

For another week, the show continues to be on the second spot of the TRP list. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and has been getting a positive response from the audience. It is on the third spot of the TRP list now. The show was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town. While contestants are now back to India, if reports are to be believed, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia will be the top 5 contestants of the show this season.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show has dropped big on the TRP list. While it was on the second spot last week, this time it is on number four. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. It will be interesting to see if with the ‘3 Idiots’ way for Pakhi’s delivery, GHKKPM will be able to impress the audience.

Banni Chow Home Delivery

It’s been less than two months since the show premiered and looks like it is already getting a positive response from the audience. Banni Chow Home Delivery was on number three at the TRP list last week, this time it is on number five. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. It revolves around the life of a young woman who runs a small food business. However, her life changes after she meets Yuvan, an oppressed man.

Imlie

The show has dropped once again on the TRP list. It was on the fourth spot last week but this time it is on number five. Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show has dropped by two positions on the TRP list this week i.e from number three to number five. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. Earlier, Sriti Jha used to play the lead in the show. However, she recently left the show. Kumkum Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Kundali Bhagya

The show has been juggling between number four and number five of the TRP list for a long time now. It is on number five this week. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the lead. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

