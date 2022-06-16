TRP Race: Anupamaa Remains Unbeatable, Kundali Bhagya Drops After Dheeraj Dhoopar's Exit

TRP report for week 23 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa is on top of the list. It is followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the third spot of the TRP list is – Bunny Chow Home Delivery and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Kumkum Bhagya is on the fourth spot of the TRP list, Kundali Bhagya has dropped to number five along with Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahtein.

Check The Top Shows of The Week Here:

Anupamaa

It is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. Whether it is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, no show has been able to beat Anupamaa on the TRP list. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The second spot of the TRP list is also dominated by another Rajan Shahi show – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead and also airs on Star Plus. In the recent episode, we saw Abhimanyu getting upset with Akshara after she compared him to his father.

Bunny Chow Home Delivery

In just two weeks, the show has been giving tough competition to all. It was on the second spot of the TRP list last week. However, this time, it is on number three. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. It revolves around the life of a young woman who runs a small food business. However, her life changes after she meets Yuvan, an oppressed man.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For another week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the third spot of the TRP list. Looks like Samrat’s exit from the show has left fans a little disappointed. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. It also airs on Star Plus.

Kumkum Bhagya

This show was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week. However, it has jumped to number four this time. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. The show stars Sriti Jha in the lead. It airs on Zee TV.

Kundali Bhagya

The show was on the fourth spot of the TRP list last week. However, it is on number five this time. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta in the lead. Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who used to play the role of Karan Luthar, left the show. Actor Shakti Arora replaced him. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

Imlie

For another week, Imlie continues to be on the fifth spot of the TRP list. It stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead. In the recent episode, we saw Imlie learned that Jyoti harmed Madhav. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

For another week, the show is on the fifth position of the TRP list. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.