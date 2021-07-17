TRP Race: Anupamaa Still on Top, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is New Entry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 replaced reality TV shows on the rating chart this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 3 and 9. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa toplined by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has been garnering high TRPs week after week. The show marks the return of Rupali on television after seven years sabbatical from acting. This is also Sudhanshu’s daily soap debut. The Star Plus show has topped the rating chart with 7705 impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Launched around the same time as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in lead roles has been trying to beat Anupamaa in terms of viewership. GHKPM has gained 7655 impressions in this week.

Imlie

Imlie, featuring Mayuri Deshmukh, Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani, got 7024 impressions. Gashmeer, who plays Aditya, told News18, “This show doesn’t have any sort of over-the-top drama which will make the show seem like any other daily soap." It airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 12 years as well as 3,300 episodes, which makes it the longest running Hindi show till date. It has Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. This Star Plus show earned 5467 impressions.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

With both the reality shows – Indian Idol 12 and Super Dance chapter 4 out, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 took fifth spot on the Television Rating Point chart with 5356 impressions. Season 2 has actors Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, Akanksha Junega and Nadia Himani in important roles.

