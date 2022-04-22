TRP Race: Anupamaa Tops Again, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Disappears From The List

TRP report for week 15 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has topped the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The third spot of the TRP list is dominated by two shows – Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the fourth and fifth spot of the TRP list is Yeh Hai Chahatein and Kumkum Bhagya respectively. However, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 has disappeared from the list this week.

Check out the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show enjoys a massive fan following and has been on the top of the TRP list for over a year now. Talking about the plot of the show, currently the marriage preparations of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. Needless to say, the wedding track is being widely enjoyed by the audience.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. If Anupama is on the top of the TRP list for over a year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been maintaining the second spot for around the same time. It also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

The third spot on the TRP list is also ruled by a Star Plus show, Imlie. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Manasvi Vashist in the lead. Recently, the reports of show going off-air also made headlines. However, later BollywoodLife.com cited a source who rubbished all such reports and called them merely rumours.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For another week Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the third position of the TRP list. This comes amid trouble in Akshara and Abhimanyu’s relationship in the show. The show stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, and Sharan Anandani among others. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show has dropped from second to fourth position on the TRP report of this week. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show was on the fifth position of the TRP list last week as well. It has been running successfully for over seven years now. Just a week back, Shabir Ahluwalia confirmed quitting the show. He used to play the role of a young rockstar Abhishek ‘Abhi’ Mehra in the show. Kumkum Bhagya also stars Sriti Jha and airs on Zee TV.

