TRP Race: Anupamaa Tops List Again, Yeh Hai Chahtein and Naagin 6 Follows

TRP report for week 26 has been released and looks like there is no show on television that can beat Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa. The show continues to be on the top of the TRP list this week too. It is followed by Yeh Hai Chahtein on the second spot along with a new show – Bhagya Lakshmi. There are four shows on the third spot of the TRP list – Naagin 6, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the fourth spot of the TRP list is dominated by Banni Chow Home Delivery, on the fifth position are Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

Check the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Looks like there is no show which can beat Anupamaa. It is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Panday in the lead and airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

For another week, Yeh Hai Chahtein continues to be on the second spot of the TRP list. It stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. The show revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Bhagya Lakshmi

This show is a new entry on the TRP list this week. It has surpassed several popular shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Naagin 6 among others to rule the second spot. Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. The show airs on Zee TV.

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s show jumped big on the TRP list this week. While it was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week, this time it is on number three. Naagin 6 is produced by Ekta Kapoor and airs on Colors TV.

Imlie

It is one of the most popular television shows that has always been able to find a spot on the TRP list. It was on the third spot of the TRP list last week too. Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead. It airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

While the show dominated the second spot of the TRP list for over a year, the has been witnessing a decline from the last few weeks. While it was on the fourth spot of the TRP list last week, this time it is on number three. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi show saw a decline on the TRP list this week. While it was on the second spot last week, this time it is on number three. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead. Their chemistry is widely loved by the audience. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Bunny Chow Home Delivery

It was on the third spot of the TRP list last week. However, this time it is on number four. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. It revolves around the life of a young woman who runs a small food business. However, her life changes after she meets Yuvan, an oppressed man.

Kumkum Bhagya

This show also dropped from fourth to fifth spot of the TRP list this week. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. The show stars Sriti Jha in the lead. It airs on Zee TV.

Kundali Bhagya

The show was on the fourth spot of the TRP list last week, but it has also dropped down to number five this week. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta in the lead. Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who used to play the role of Karan Luthar, left the show. Actor Shakti Arora replaced him. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

