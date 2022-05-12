TRP Race: 'Dadi Ki Shaadi' Wins As Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa Tops Again

Check out the top 5 shows of the week here:

TRP report for week 18 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. This comes amid Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding plot in the show. Rajan Shahi’s show is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third spot of the list is again Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the fourth and fifth positions are Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein respectively.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show enjoy a massive fan following. It is on the top of the TRP list for over a year and it still remains unbeatable. Clearly, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding track and their love story have worked well for the makers. However, with Bapuji’s deteriorating health, fans are now eager to know if it will put a halt to the MaAn wedding.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. If Anupama is on the top of the TRP list for over a year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been maintaining the second spot for around the same time. It also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For another week Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the third position of the TRP list. This comes as Abhimanyu and Akshara finally tied the knot and turned Mr and Mrs Birla in the recent episodes. It goes without saying that their wedding was one of the most awaited ones for television audiences which certainly helped makers to gain numbers.

Imlie

The fourth spot on the TRP list is also ruled by a Star Plus show, Imlie. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Manasvi Vashist in the lead. In the recent episode of the show, we saw how Aryan was shot at by the assassins following which he fell unconscious. Imlie rushed him to the hospital. Later, doctors declared that Aryan out of danger.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Just like last week, this week too, the show is on the fifth position of the TRP list. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love.

