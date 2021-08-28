TRP Race: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Becomes the Most Watched on TV

Indian Idol 12 grand finale episode has topped the TRP chart. The singing reality show is sharing the position with currently television’s number one show Anupamaa. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 15 and 21. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa/Indian Idol 12

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa is sharing the first position with singing reality show Indian Idol 12 in this week. Both the shows have received 3.7 million views. The singing reality show team celebrated the feat by enjoying a grand party. While Anupamaa airs on Star Plus, Indian Idol 12 recently concluded on Sony TV.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin viewership did not see a major change from last week. This Star Plus show gained 3.3 million views. One of the three lead actors of the show - Aishwarya Sharma, who plays Pakhi, was recently subjected to social media trolling. The reason behind this is that she is seen in the role of the ‘other woman’ in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Imlie/Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

While Imlie has maintained its position, Rohit Shetty hosted-Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has climbed up on the ratings chart. Both, Imlie and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have received 2.5 million views this week. Imlie airs on Star Plus, whereas the stunt-based reality show premiers on Colors.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein gained 2.4 million views in this week and is on the fourth spot on the ratings chart. YHC features Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles and airs on Star Plus.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 took fifth spot on the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart with 2.3 million views. Season 2 has actors Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, Akanksha Junega and Nadia Himani in important roles. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 marks the fourth Star Plus show on the list.

