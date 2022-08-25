TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa Remains Unbeatable

TRP report for week 33 has been released and just like any other week, this time too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has topped the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatien and Imlie on the second, third and fourth spot respectively. The fifth spot of the TRP list is dominated by two shows – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kundali Bhagya.

Check the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. It has been dominating the top spot of the TRP list for almost two years now. It also stars Sudhanshu Panday, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Rohit Bakshi among others. Produced and directed by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For another week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot of the TRP list. It stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead and their love-hate relationship is widely loved by all. The show also stars Aishwarya Sharma in a key role. Just like Anupamaa, this show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatien

For the third consecutive week, this show has been maintaining the third spot on the TRP list. Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who came across each other and fell in love. It also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

Just like last week, Imlie is on the fourt spot of the TRP list this week too. It stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead and revolves around a village girl who was made to marry a city guy forcefully. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This show has been witnessing a decline from the last few weeks. Last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was on number four but this time it is on number five. It stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead and their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by the audience. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus too.

Kundali Bhagya

After disappearing from the TRP list last week, Kundali Bhagya is back in race this time. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the lead. Earlier Dheeraj Dhoopar was also a part of the show but he recently quit. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

