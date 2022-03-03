TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Chemistry Wins As Anupamaa Tops Chart Again!

TRP report for Week 8 i.e from February 24 to March 2 has been released and this week too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.On the third spot of the TRP list is Imlie. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein are competing on the fourth position. There’s a new entry to the list as well with Kumkum Bhagya on the fifth spot.

Check the top 5 shows of the week here:

Anupamaa

It has become more like a weekly routine for Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show Anupamaa to top the TRP chart. Their chemistry, love and bond enjoy a massive fan following. As they two are planning to tie the knot in the show soon, fans are completely impressed with the storyline. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

With Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on the TRP list this week. It has been maintaining this spot for weeks now. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

The show was on the fourth position of the TRP list last week. However, this time, it has come to a step forward - the third spot. Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer in the lead. Recently, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Manasvi Vashist replaced Gashmeer Mahajani in the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show has been juggling between the third and fourth spot of the TRP list for weeks now. While last week it was on the third position, this time it has dropped to number 4. For the unversed, Yeh Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha and Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Khurana in the lead.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Seems like Abhimanyu and Akshara’s marriage preparations has worked well for the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week. However, this time, it is the 4th most-watched show. Interestingly, this show also airs on Star Plus and stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead.

Kumkum Bhagya

The show is a new entry to the TRP list this week. Kumkum Bhagya has been running successfully for over seven years now. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhishek Mehra and Sriti Jha as Pragya in the lead. Kumkum Bhagya is the only show on the TRP list that does not air on Zee TV.

