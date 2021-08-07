TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa Breaks Its Own Viewership Record

Anupamaa has been breaking its own viewership records week after week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between July 24 and 30. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi’s drama show Anupamaa, featuring actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles, broke its own record by gaining 4.0 impressions. This Star Plus show has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) list, leaving behind shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin came second on the rating chart with 3.3 impressions. The daily soap has actors Neil Bhatt as Virat, Aishwarya Sahrma as Pakhi and Ayesha Singh as Sai playing the lead roles. Another Star Plus show.

Imlie

Imlie has secured the third position on the TRP list with same impressions has last week’s 2.9. A new drama is ready to unfold in Imlie, Malini and Aditya’s life. The characters are played by Sumbul Touqueer, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani respectively in the Star Plus show.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 grand finale will premiere on August 15 on Sony TV. The top 6 contestants are Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble. The singing reality show has earned 2.7 impressions.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to keep the audiences hooked for the past few weeks. Actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur’s show has gained 2.6 impressions in this week and is on fifth spot on the ratings chart.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here