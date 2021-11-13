TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Breaks its Own Record of 4 Million Viewership

Anupamaa broke its own record of 4.0 million viewership, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s ratings slipped. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 27 and November 2. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa broke its own record of 4.0 million viewership this week. The daily soap has topped the Television Rating Point(TRP) list with 4.1 million viewership. Besides Rupali, the Star Plus show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna, who recently entered the show as Anupamaa’s love interest Anuj.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is nowhere close to Anupamaa’s viewership this week. Instead, it’s viewership has slipped to 2.8 million. However, it has still maintained its second position on the ratings chart. GHKPM, also airing on Star Plus, has Neil Bhatt as Virat, Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi and Ayesha Singh as Sai in the lead roles.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan is the third most-watched Hindi television show on the TRP list. Karan V Grover’s entry as Angad has increased its viewership to 2.5 million. Produced by television couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Udaariyaan has Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles.

Imlie

Imlie, with actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh playing the lead roles, has got 2.3 million viewership in week 44. Imlie, which was constant on the third position on the ratings chart, has been losing its spot every now-and-then to Udaariyaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein, both airing on Star Plus, have got 2.2 million viewership. YRKKH started doing well on the TRP chart post generation leap, whereas YHC has been appearing on the ratings list every alternate week.

