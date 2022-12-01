TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Tops, Bigg Boss 16 Among Top 5 Shows Too

TRP list for week 47 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie. The fourth spot on the TRP list is dominated by two shows - Faltu and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 has entered the list of top shows too and it is on number five this week along with Yeh Hai Chahatien and Pandya Store.

Anupamaa

Even though Rajan Shahi’s show witnessed a little drop in its rating, it continues to be on number one. This show has been ruling the top spot of the TRP list for over two years now. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Alpana Buch among others in key roles. It airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Besides Anupamaa, this is also one of the most popular shows on television. It has also been dominating the second spot of the TRP list for a long time now. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead. They play the role of Virat, Pakhi and Sayi respectively. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Imlie

Imlie took a major twist recently when with a leap, the entire cast was also changed. Replacing Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan were Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty who are now playing the role of Imlie and Atharva respectively. However, looks like it has not affected the TRP ratings of the show. Imlie is on the third spot of the TRP list this week. This show also airs on Star Plus.

Faltu

In just two months, Faltu has surpassed several other television shows to be on the fourth position of the TRP list. This show premiered on November 2 and revolves around the story of an unwanted girl child who has been named as ‘Faltu’ (useless) by her parents. The show stars Niharika Choukey and Aakash Ahuja in key roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Just like Anupamaa, this show is also directed and produced by Rajan Shahi. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead, who play the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu respectively. Their chemistry is widely loved by all. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatien

The fifth spot on the TRP list is dominated by Yeh Hai Chahatien. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. In the show, they play the role of Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh respectively. The plot of the show revolves around them coming across each other coincidentally and then falling in love.

Pandya Store

This show is a new entry in the TRP list. It airs on Star Plus and revolves a lady who lives with her husband and his three other brothers. The show stars Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon and Akshay Kharodia in the lead among others.

Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 has also entered the TRP list this week. The show airs on Colors TV and has several prominent names as its participants including Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahliwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abhu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others.

