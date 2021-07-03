TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly's Show Anupamaa Remains Unbeatable This Week as well

Anupamaa remains unbeatable, whereas Super Dancer 4 and Indian Idol 12 gained more viewers in this week. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between June 19 and 24. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV this week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa’s story has impressed audiences once again. The Star Plus show, toplined by actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has left behind Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and has topped the Television Rating Point chart.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Starring Neil Bhatt as Virat, Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi and Ayesha Singh as Sai, this Star Plus show is the second most watched show followed by Anupamaa. Virat and Sai’s love story has kept the viewers hooked throughout the week.

Imlie/ Super Dancer 4

Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, two of the three lead actors of this Star Plus show credited ‘realness’ and ‘rawness’ of characters as the reason behind its popularity. On the other hand, Super Dancer 4 has shared the third spot with Imlie in terms of viewership.

Indian Idol 12

The singing reality show currently hosted by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik has become the fourth most followed show on TV despite surrounded by criticism from some fans. You can watch the show on weekends on Sony TV.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah/ Yeh Hai Chahtein

TMKOC and its actors have become very popular among the audiences. Fans not just enjoying watching them on screens but also on social media. SAB TV show undoubtedly has a loyal fan following. Whereas Yeh Hai Chahtein is new addition to the rating chart.

