TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly's Show Anupamaa Tops the List Again

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa is still the most-watched Hindi television show. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between August 22 and 28. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, featuring actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles, has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) list once again with 3.9 million views. The daily soap recently also saw the entry of actor Gaurav Khanna, who is playing the much-anticipated character of Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa’s college friend.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken the second spot on the ratings chart with 3.5 million views. Viewers are enjoying the changing dynamics between three lead characters Virat, Sai and Pakhi. The characters are played by actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma respectively.

Imlie

A loose adaptation of the Bengali series Ishti Kutum, Imlie features actors Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. The drama show has garnered immense popularity over the past year. Imlie has secured 2.9 million views in this week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, got 2.7 million views. The ongoing season has an interesting list of contestants including Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya and the list goes on. It airs on Colors.

Yeh Hai Chahtein

Actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur’s show Yeh Hai Chahtein has taken fifth spot on the TRP chart. This Star Plus show has got 2.5 millions views. Yeh Hai Chahtein has kept the viewers hooked to its story for the past few weeks.

