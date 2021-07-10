TRP Race: Yeh Hai Chahatein is Slowly Gaining Popularity Among the Viewers

Yeh Hai Chahatein, the spin-off of hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has started gaining popularity among the audiences. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between June 26 and July 2. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart with 3.8 million impressions. After Anupamaa’s divorce from Vanraj, the makers are reportedly searching for an actor to play her love interest. Anupamaa and Vanraj are played by Rupali and Sudhanshu respectively. It airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in lead roles has secured second position on the rating chart with 3 million impressions. While Virat has moved on and accepted Sai has his wife, Pakhi is still stuck on Vanraj. Also airs Star Plus.

Imlie and Super Dancer Chapter 4

Actors Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer have been impressing TV viewers as Aditya and Imlie for weeks now. The Star Plus show has earned 2.7 million impressions. Besides Imlie, Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 4 also got 2.7 million impressions in this week and is sharing fourth spot on the TRP chart.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The Spin-off of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, toplined by Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur has secured fourth position with 2. 5 million impressions. It airs on Star Plus.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The team is back from Daman and has started shooting in Golkuldham society, setup in Mumbai. They had shifted to Daman amid lockdown in Mumbai. The actors have been sharing pictures and videos from the set in Mumbai on social media.

