TRP Race: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Re-enters Most-watched Shows List

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has re-entered the TRP list post generation leap. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between October 15 and 20. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV from that week:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa has taken the top spot on the Television Rating Point(TRP) list with 3.8 million views. Besides Rupali, the Star Plus show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. Viewers are enjoying the chemistry between Rupali and Gaurav’s characters - Anupamaa and Anuj, who they lovingly refer to as ‘MAAN’.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken the second position on the ratings chart with 3.4 million views. It features Ayesha Singh as Sai, Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi and Neil Bhatt as Virat in the lead roles. GHKPM is said to be a remake of a Bengali show Kusum Dola.

Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan, featuring Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, is the third most-watched Hindi television show with 2.7 million views. Karan V Grover, who was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, will enter Udaariyaan. It is produced by television couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Imlie

Imlie has once again lost its third spot to Udaariyaan. Imlie has got 2.6 million views in week 42. It has actors Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh playing the lead characters of Imlie, Aditya and Malini respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/Yeh Hai Chahatein

Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein have got 2.2 million views. YRKKH witnessed another generation leap and Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawan will take the story ahead. On the other hand, YHC has actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur in the lead roles.

