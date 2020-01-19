Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Truck Driver Files FIR Against Shabana Azmi's Driver for Rash Driving

An FIR has been filed against actress Shabana Azmi's driver who hit a truck in Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune expressway which led to the injury of the actress and the driver himself.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Truck Driver Files FIR Against Shabana Azmi's Driver for Rash Driving
Shabana Azmi

Actress Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident that happened on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Sunday. The actress and her driver had been rushed to MGM hospital after sustaining injuries.

Now, according to a latest report, an FIR has been filed against the driver of Azmi's car for hitting the truck.

ANI tweeted about the FIR filed. The tweet reads: "Maharashtra: An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads, "due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident."

Check it out below:

The actress was siting next to the driver and has reportedly sustained minor injuries on her face including neck and chin and near the eye.

Shabana recently celebrated the 75th birthday of her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. The two were spotted in various parties hosted in honour of Javed's special day. Many pictures of eventful Thursday and Friday nights are doing the rounds on social media.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram