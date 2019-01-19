English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trumping Why Cheat India, Vicky Kaushal's Uri Stays Strong at the Box Office
Vicky Kaushal's film Uri- The Surgical Strike is going strong at the box office in its second week despite new releases like Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India and Govinda's Fraud Saiyaan.
As per reports, Why Cheat India had a very dull opening day collecting only Rs 1.50 crore nett. "The film had nothing really going for it but still the collections should have been 20-30% better than what they have come out but it got washed up in the Uri wave," reports Box Office India.
On the other hand, on its second Friday, Uri collected Rs. 8 crore nett. Giving away the regional fragmentation of the collection the report stated, that the Friday figure of the film has beaten its first day figure in a circuit like Mumbai. Meanwhile, the southern regions had lower collections in week one due to regional films like Petta, Viswasam and VVR among others. These regional films are very much there but Uri - The Surgical has managed to get more screens which has enabled collections down South to be rock steady though it is still underperforming.
Going strong at the box office, the film has collected over Rs. 78 Crore. Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh suggests that going by the trend, the film might make it to the 100 crore in its second week. He wrote, " #UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks. Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5. ₹ 75 cr: Day 8. Should breach ₹ 100 cr mark in Weekend 2, as per current trending... Indeed, Week 2 has commenced with solid josh... #Uri #HowsTheJosh" (sic).
(Image courtesy: A screengrab of Taran Adarsh's tweet)
Rohit Vats of News18 rated the film as 3/5 and wrote, "Uri The Surgical Strike has many exciting moments. Don’t be surprised if you hear whistles all around when Indian paratroopers blast terrorist camps inside Pakistan."
