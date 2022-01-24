Trupti Desai Shakes a Leg To Tunes Of Srivalli From Pushpa, Watch Here

Allu Arjun starrer movie Pushpa: The rise has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks. Since the film’s release, the song Srivalli has been trending on social media. Trupti Desai, a social activist and Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 participant, couldn’t resist grooving to the tunes of the incredible song.

Trupti posted a video on her social media accounts dancing to Srivalli. She tweeted the video two days ago, but it has now gone viral on social media.

She wrote, “Srivalli Dance, Me and my sister-in-law Seema Patil. Something just like that." Her dance has been loved by her fans, as evident from the comments on her post. One user commented, “Number one, Tai!".

Even in the house of Bigg Boss Marathi, Trupti Desai was seen dancing to the song.

Trupti appeared in season three of Bigg Boss Marathi in 2021. Her performance in Big Boss was appreciated by everyone. Even after leaving the house, she met the members of the Bigg Boss Marathi family. Recently, Trupti also tested positive for COVID-19. She shared this information on social media. Trupti has now completely recovered from the virus, as is evident in her recent posts.

Trupti originally hails from Kolhapur, but her family later settled in Pune. She has graduated from SNDT College, Pune, with a degree in Home Science.

She is well-known for speaking out against social inequity and prejudice against women. The 35-year-old fighter for gender equality is also the founder of a non-profit organisation situated in Pune.

Trupti’s other well-known protest was in 2016 for women’s right to enter the Haji Ali Dargah to perform prayers. She attempted to approach the Sabarimala shrine (in Kerala) in 2018 but was stopped by protesters. She also won the right for women to enter the inner sanctum of Maharashtra’s Shani Shingnapur temple.

