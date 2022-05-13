'Truth is Like Debit Card...': Kranti Redkar's Cryptic Tweets Leaves Internet Guessing

Kranti Redkar, the wife of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, has shared a cryptic post on her social media handle. The post has no context but is going viral.

Kranti posted a short message on her Twitter handle on Thursday morning that said, “The truth is like a debit card. You pay the price for it now but enjoy the benefits and happiness from it later on. Lies, on the other hand, are like credit cards. You enjoy at first but then, suffer later on.”

सत्य डेबिट कार्ड की तरह होता हैपहले कीमत चुकाए बाद मे आनंद ले !झूठ क्रेडिट कार्ड की तरह होता हैपहले आनंद ले फिर भुगतान करे. *शुभदिन* — KRANTI REDKAR WANKHEDE (@KrantiRedkar) May 12, 2022

The internet is left wondering what or whom Kranti is referring to in her cryptic statement. Many believe Kranti is talking about the accusations against her husband Samir Wankhede and is her way of telling everyone that the truth will prevail in the long run.

Wankhede, meanwhile, has been under probe from the NCB vigilance team following allegations by a witness. The case pertains to an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others to let off Aryan Khan in the drug bust case. He also faced other allegations, including corruption, extravagant lifestyle as well as caste certificate fraud.

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik accused Wankhede of forging his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job from the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination as an IRS officer and of being a Muslim by birth.

Sameer Wankhede’s tenure in the NCB ended on December 31 last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.