'Truth Will Come Out': Sheezan Khan’s Sister On Actress Tunisha Sharma's Death

TV Actress Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide has come as a massive shock to the country. Her co-star and reported boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested by police as part of the investigation into her death. On December 27, Tunisha was cremated on Mumbai’s Mira Road. Numerous TV stars were present there, but Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz’s appearance at the actress’ funeral shocked everyone. She sobbed as she arrived at the cremation to say goodbye to Tunisha. When she saw the actress’ mortal remains, she started crying hysterically. She was not in a state to speak to anyone and left when the media came to talk to her about Tunisha’s passing.

In a recent interview with Mirror Now, Falaq broke her silence and stated: “The inquiry is underway. All I want to say is that everyone is working. Both Sheezan and I are cooperating. The truth will come out, I assure you. No one will be treated unfairly. I completely trust the law. I also loved Tunisha a lot." Sheezan’s family had requested seclusion from the media in a statement they had sent on Monday.

The main lead from the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Sheezan has two sisters, Falaq and Shafaq Naaz. Falaq was close to Tunisha, and supposedly knew about her relationship with Sheezan as well. Shafaq stated that their family is eager to know the other side of the story. She said, “It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another was arrested.”

Falaq and Shafaq are both reputed actresses from the Hindi TV industry. Falaq has appeared in daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Radhe Krishna, Mahakali, Vish ya Amrit and Shaurya Aur Anhokii Ki Kahani. Shafaq has worked in shows like Mahabharat, Chidiya Ghar, Shukla The Tiger, Mahakali, Fear Files, and Ghum Hai Kiske Pyaar Mein.

