Ankita Lokhande Puts Out A Cryptic Tweet, Says 'Truth Wins'

Ankita Lokhande, who once dated Sushant Singh Rajput, has taken to social media to share a cryptic post, a day after an FIR was lodged against the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by his family.

Ankita, who was in a six-year relationship with Sushant, wrote "Truth Wins" on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else.

On Sushant’s one month death anniversary, Ankita finally took to her Instagram and shared a picture of a diya and white flowers against the backdrop of her mandir. Along with the picture, she wrote, “CHILD Of GOD” Check out her post below:

She even supported the peaceful candle protest held for Sushant on social media recently. His fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry in Sushant’s case. She shared a picture of a candle on Instagram and wrote, “HOPE, PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are.”

Ankita and Sushant had met on the sets of their very popular show Pavitra Rishta. Post Sushant's demise, Ankita had met with his father at his Mumbai residence and later travelled to Sushant's hometown in Patna, too.

Meanwhile, Sushant's father has lodged a police complaint against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Krishna Kumar Singh (74), a resident of Rajiv Nagar locality, Patna, had been maintaining a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son on June 14.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the bereaved father's complaint on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Mumbai police are already probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rhea Chakraborty has also recorded her statement.

The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

In his complaint, Rajput's father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.