Try Best Not to Let Criticism Get to Me: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has had two big releases in past one month -- Saaho and Chhichore -- with the former receiving negative reviews but good box office numbers and the latter getting both critical as well as commercial success. The actor, who was away from the big screen for almost a year filming back-to-back projects, said while success and failure are part of an artist's journey, she doesn't let the negativity overpower her.

"As an actor, you will always face criticism, even if there are hits. Saaho has become a mass entertainer and people are loving it even if the initial reviews were not great, there will always be criticism for the work I do. I try my best not to let it get to me.

"And as for Chhichhore, I'm over the moon for the responses we got from everyone. I choose projects depending on how well I can connect to the roles and Chhichhore was no exception. I'm really glad that I got on board with the movie," Shraddha told PTI in an interview.

Her next release is Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and the actor is excited about the project.

"We have put our heart and soul into making Street Dancer with countless hours of training and practice. I loved working on ABCD 2 and Street Dancer takes it one step ahead."

Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D' Souza, is all set to release on January 24.

The 32-year-old actor is also looking forward to reuniting with Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 3. "I recently started shooting for Baaghi 3 and it's so much fun to be part of a franchise. Working with the same cast and crew has a different level of comfort to it."

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities have expressed their disappointment over felling of over 2700 trees in Aarey forest in suburban Mumbai to build a metro car shed and the actor also supported the movement.

"We are all of the same society. I will be affected by this as much as anyone else. I felt strongly for the cause that I took stand for it. We all have to work and act together as one has to face these challenges and overcome them with success; this is the need of the hour.

"We cannot wait for someone from our homes or society or social circle or industry and the likes to extend their support and then take action. The problem is now, and the solution must also be right here, right now for a better and fairer world," Shraddha added.

The actor believes celebrities are today becoming more socially responsible and vocal.

"We do have celebrities joining in slowly and steadily as the awareness for global concerns is increasing. More often than not, most of the influential lot realise their responsibility and that they have to be able to make a difference and contribution for the better."

Shraddha, who is an ambassador for beauty brand The Body Shop, believes it is essential for celebrities to endorse a product to stay connected with their fans and at the same time highlight some causes.

"Endorsing any brand, in fact, gives us the opportunity to utilize the platform that we have earned, for good causes."

