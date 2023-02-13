Veteran filmmaker TS Suresh Babu will make a comeback to the industry after more than a decade with two films — DNA and IPS. As stated in the Mallu Release portal, DNA is the first to go on floors among the two projects. Touted to be a forensic biological thriller, shooting for DNA commenced on January 26. Suresh has left no stone unturned to make DNA one of the greatest blockbusters of all time and has roped in popular divas like Gowri Nanda and Honey Rose to give it a popular appeal.

Apart from these actresses, DNA boasts of a stellar star cast starring renowned names like Aju Varghese, Johnny Antony, Indrans, Namitha Pramod and Ashkar Saudan, who will play the male lead. Senthil Raj, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer (of Dracula fame), Edavela Babu, Ameer Niaz, Ponvannan and Lakshmi Menon will also play key roles in DNA.

Produced by KV Abdul Nasar under the banner of Benzy Productions, DNA’s screenplay has been penned by AK Santhosh. Presented with the tagline, “If Revenge Is An Art, Your Killer Is An Artist", DNA gives movie buffs an idea that it is going to be a gripping revenge thriller. DNA generated a large amount of social media buzz when one of the stalwarts of the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty performed at its title launch on January 15. 2023. The title unveiling ceremony was held at Kochi Maharaja’s College on the location of Mammootty’s upcoming film. As stated in the Mallu Release portal, the major locations of the film are Ernakulam and Chennai.

As of now, there are no substantial reports about the cast of Suresh’s other film IPS apart from a poster shared by Lolan Entertainments on Instagram. This poster showed the National Emblem of India which expressed the idea that IPS can be based on the life of a civil service officer. IPS will be produced by KV Abdul Nasar under the banner of Benzy Productions.

Suresh’s staunch followers will be eagerly looking forward to these films. He had last directed the film Uppukandam Brothers Back in Action which proved to be a box-office disappointment. Fans were infuriated with the fact that Suresh went ahead with the decision of making a poor sequel to the hit 1993 film Uppukandam Brothers.

