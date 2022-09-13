Tu Chal Pudha Fame Dhanashri Kadgaonkar Shares Fun Reel, Fans Call Her Beautiful

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar is a noted face of the Marathi TV industry. She made her debut in 2011 with the TV show Tuzyat Jeev Rangala, and since then she has made a special place in the hearts of the fans. Her role in the series took the entire Maharashtra by storm.

But in the meantime, the actress took a break as she was pregnant and left the series. But her sister-in-law’s craze continues even today. But now after a long break, Dhanashri has made a comeback with the serial Tu Chal Pudha on Zee Marathi.

Top Showsha Video

Dhanashri is playing a somewhat negative role in the new series. The name of her character is Ashwini Nanand i.e. Shilpi although she is playing a negative role, the actress has fallen in love with her new character. Recently, Dhanashri shared a reel expressing her love for her new character. In the video, she is seen doing the transition.

First, she appears in a black tank top and trousers and is seen combing her hair. Later, she was seen in a beige colour georgette saree with floral prints all over the pallu. She paired it with a contrast magenta sleeveless blouse. Sharing the clip on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Shilpi. I find fun in this name itself. And it is equally fun to play this character. How do you feel about the work? Definitely tell.”

Seeing the clip, fans went crazy. One of them wrote, “Red beauty”, while another one called her “Beautiful” and many others shared fire emojis in the comment box. The video garnered 173k views.



Dhanashri is quite active on social media. She shares various photos and videos from her daily life to her workplace to stay connected with her fans. A few days ago, when everyone all over India was busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress, along with Deepa Chaudhari, created an image of Lord Ganesha with rice and shared the images on her social media.

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, “Ganpati of rice, We made it. Ganapati Bappa Moraya.” The images captured the attention of the netizens in no time. Many of them showered heart emojis in the comment section.



Tu Chal Pudha is a Marathi language family drama and features Deepa Parab as the female protagonist along with Aditya Vaidya, Vaishnavi Kalyankar, and Pihu Gosavi. The series is produced by Zee Studios and premiered on August 15.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here