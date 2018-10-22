GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra's Reaction on Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Announcement is Hilarious

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sent fans into overdrive after they officially announced their wedding dates on Sunday evening.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra's Reaction on Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Announcement is Hilarious
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sent fans into overdrive after they officially announced their wedding dates on Sunday evening.
Loading...
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sent fans into overdrive after they officially announced their wedding dates on Sunday. Sharing the announcement both in Hindi and English on their respective social media accounts, the couple said that their wedding would take place on November 14 and 15 this year.

As soon as the wedding announcement note hit social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all quarters. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and Karisma Kapoor among others showered their love on the most loved couple of Bollywood. But it was Ranveer and Deepika's Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra's congratulatory message that attracted maximum attention.

Reacting to Ranveer's wedding announcement post on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: “Congrats!! Yay!!! Tu hero ban gaya Ranno!! (You have become a hero, Ranno).” While commenting on Deepika’s announcement post she wrote: “Woot woot!! Piya ki ayegi baraat.”

1234

On Sunday evening, Ranveer and Deepika shared a joint statement on social media, which read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."

Though Ranveer and Deepika never accepted their relationship publicly, they had given us enough hints about the same on social media over the last few months.

On the other hand, Priyanka, too, is busy planning her wedding, which according to several reports, is likely to take place in December this year. The Quantico star will reportedly tie the knot with her fiance Nick Jonas in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony in Jodhpur.


Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...