Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their first film together, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their on-screen chemistry, the latest song of the film ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ has only left everyone even more excited. The audience is loving the music and the song’s vibe. But what has surely become the highlight of the song is lead pair’s steaming chemistry that has made everyone drool over them. In the song, Shraddha Kapoor looks effortless, amping up the temperature as she twirled, danced, and grooved with Ranbir, who is a complete thirst trap in the lanes of Spain.

As appealing as the duo looks on screen, there has been a lot of hard work involved to achieve that body. A source close to the film has now revealed that Ranbir and Shraddha underwent ‘strict workout and diet regime’ to look sizzling hot for the film. Not just this, but their personal trainers also trained them for hours each day to make sure they look perfect on-screen.

“The actors wanted to look the part and be in their fittest avatar during the shoot of this beautiful song. They followed a strict workout and diet regime. Both Ranbir & Shraddha had their personal trainers who trained them for two hours in the morning during the shoot schedule. The duo also used to go for runs daily after shoot and followed strict diet, even though both of them are foodies,” a source said.

Meanwhile, talking about Tere Pyaar Mein, the song has already crossed 30 million views on YouTube in just a day. Celebrating the same, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and dropped an adorable video recreating the song with pani-puri. In the caption, she wrote, “Aap log kiske pyaar mein Bheege Bheege Bheege? Comments mein batao aur apni apni reels banao #TerePyaarMein"

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

