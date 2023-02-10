After the success of ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have dropped a peppy dance number ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ in which Ranbir Kapoor gives hope to all singles this Valentine’s Day.‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is a dedication to the lovelorn

singles with a message to cast away their blues because love doesn’t happen just once or twice, it happens many times. The song is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again!

‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is shot on a sprawling set and Ranbir looks dapper as he grooves to the beats choreographed by Bosco-Caeser. His on-screen and off-screen buddy Anubhan Singh Bassi also features in the song. With music by Pritam, vocals by Arijit Singh and quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya this one is sure to resonate with all the singles. Taking to social media, the makers wrote, Iss Valentine Aansu mat bahao, Agli dhoondho #PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai"

Reacting to the quirky music video, one of the fans wrote, “No one can beat Ranbir Kapoor in solo dance performance. Perfect steps and he just lives the lyrics. Bachna Ae Haseeno Days are back !" Another one commented, “Instant chartbuster again!" Someone else said, “Ranbir Kapoor looks charming and his effortless dance like always." A fan stated, “Ranbir is so so smooth with his moves. On the terrace his closeups, he looks so so so handsome! There is a reason he is RK OMG!!"

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, it will also feature Shraddha Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here