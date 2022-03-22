Tu Teva Tashi's Meera Welankar Comes From Acting Family. Little-known Facts About Her

The first episode of Tu Teva Tashi was aired on Zee Marathi on March 20 this year. The show, starring Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar in lead roles, is receiving a good response from the audience. Apart from the leads, Abhishek Rahalkar, Abhijna Bhave, Sunil Godbole, Suhas Joshi, Meera Welankar etc. are playing important roles on the show.

Abhijna Bhave plays the antagonist on the show. Another female lead, who is delivering a captivated performance is Meera Welankar. Meera, who is playing the role of Chitralekha, has a cordial relationship with Manoranjan Vishwa. She comes from a family with an acting background; her father and sister are actors.

Meera Welankar is the daughter of famous actor Pradeep Welankar, who recently made an entry in the show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi, which is airing on Zee Marathi. He is seen in the role of Yash’s grandfather.

Meera’s sister Madhura Welankar is seen in an important role in the show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte on Sony Marathi. Meera and Madhura both followed in their father’s footsteps and entered the Marathi television industry. Meera Welankar tied the knot with Vijay Sawant sometime back.

Advertisement

The role of Chitralekha, played by Meera, is a positive character just like Anamika. Meera was initially a director, but she returned to acting sometime ago. Meera was an important part of the show Bandhan, post which she turned to direction and helmed an ad film. She has received widespread praise for her roles in films such as Premachi Ghoshta and Hapoos.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.