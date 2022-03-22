Tu Tevha Tashi Premiers on Zee Marathi, Receives Positive Feedback on Social Media

The first episode of Tu Tevha Tashi on Zee Marathi was aired on March 20, and now the channel has decided to take a poll to measure the feedback to the show. They have sought opinions about the first episode of the series. Through this poll, the audience made their opinion about the show known to the makers.

On their official Instagram handle, Zee Marathi requested netizens to drop their feedback about the first episode of Tu Tevha Tashi. Netizens have also commented and registered their votes. The majority of the comments hinted that the audience is liking the show.

According to the comments, the characters of the show were cool and strong. Some of the Instagram users went on to say that the first episode was impossible to describe in words. They praised the female actors and their acting on the show.

Apart from Zee Marathi, ETimes TV also conducted a similar poll for Tu Tevha Tashi on their Instagram stories. In the poll, 68% of respondents liked the show, while 32% gave the premiere episode a thumbs down. Though the show has received positive feedback from the majority, it remains to be seen how it succeeds on the TRP ratings.

Advertisement

The plot revolves around a love story between two people in their forties who have experienced many ups and downs in their lives. Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan were college classmates. Anamika was Saurabh’s ladylove, yet he never proposed to her. Their lives changed dramatically when they graduated from college. They reconnect after a long separation and begin a new chapter in their lives.

With this show, Swwapnil Joshi is doing mainstream television after 7-8 years. Similarly, Shilpa Tulaskar is also making her comeback with the show. Along with them, actors like Suhas Joshi, Abhidnya Bhave are playing pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.