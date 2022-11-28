Tu Tevha Tashi: Swwapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar’s Intimate Scene Goes Viral

Marathi serial Tu Tevha Tashi has created a huge fan base since it premiered on Zee Marathi. Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar’s chemistry is loved by the viewers. This series has now reached an exciting turn, where Saurabh (played by Swapnil) and Anamika’s (played by Shilpa) new relationship will begin in this serial. The couple will finally come together after overcoming all the difficulties.

With this, the serial has taken an amazing turn. Saurabh and Anamika have decided to stay together. The duo are seen getting closer to each other after Akash’s exit from the serial.

Currently, one of their intimate scenes in the serial is going viral on social media.

Watch the video:

Till now, their love story has been well received by the audience. This is not the first time such a scene has been shown in the serial. But seeing the clip, some viewers have expressed displeasure about this while some are trolling the show.

A user wrote, “The whole family sits together and watches serials and you show this, such serials should be stopped”. While another one said, “I think this scene was unnecessary.” But many fans have also praised the series for its different subject matter.

This video is proof that Saurabh and Anamika’s chemistry is blossoming in the series. Now all the problems in their relationship will be resolved, and the duo’s new journey will begin. But now it will be interesting to see how the audience responds to this series.

Tu Tevha Tashi is helmed by Mandar Devasthali and is distributed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The show is broadcasted on Zee Marathi from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm and it is also digitally available on ZEE 5.

Read all the Latest Movies News here