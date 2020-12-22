'Tuada Chawal Sushi, Sadda Chawal Poha': Shakti Mohan's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Version will Leave You ROFL

Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill’s one-liner ‘Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta’ from Bigg Boss 13 was recently turned into a rap song by Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha fame. Since then, the remix has become a rage on the internet. Now, the popular Mohan sisters have come up with their own hilarious version of the rap.

Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan have tweaked the lyrics of the rap a bit as their version goes like, "tuada chawal sushi, sadda chawal poha". The hilarious version was shared by Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja on Instagram. In the video, Aparshakti can be seen playing dhol as the Mohan sisters danced to their own version of "tuada kutta Tommy".

After taking the internet by storm with his ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video, Yashraj Mukhate came up with another ‘Sada Kutta Kutta’ remix. Originally, the dialogue was said by Bigg Boss 13 most loved contestant Shehnaaz Gill to which Yashraj added his musical magic. Yashraj added dhol beats to the video along with one of Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from Mohabbatein, featuring him playing a dhol.

Recently, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha also recreated the viral video ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ where the mommy-daughter duo featured their pets as well.