Tuck Jagdish: Nani to Collaborate with Director Shiva Nirvana for His 26th Film

Fans of actor-director duo Nani and Shiva Nirvana, are brimming with excitement as the two are, once again, collaborating on a new project, titled Tuck Jagdish. The duo has first together in the 2017 hit film Ninnu Kori, which became a commercial and critical success.

Tuck Jagdish will mark Nani’s 26th film and the actor tweeted the first poster of the film, with the hashtags #Nani26 is #TuckJagadish. In the poster, an image of a man, standing against a rural background, can be seen midway tucking his shirt. As per the film critic and trade analyst Taran Aadarsh, the project will commence in early 2020, but the exact dates are yet to be announced.

Tuck Jagdish will also star Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh alongside Nani. The Hindu reported that this project will mark Ritu's return to Telugu cinema. She was last seen in the 2013 Telugu film Yevade Subramanyam, which was directed by Nag Ashwin and also starred Nani.

Aishwarya has been roped in to play another female lead but an official announcement for the same is awaited. The music for the project will be composed by S S Thaman and cinematographer Prasad Murella is also on board for the film.

Meanwhile, Nani is busy with the shoot of Krishna Indraganti’s much awaited film, V. Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas are also a part of this film.

