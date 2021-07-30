Tujhse Hai Raabta to go Off-air, Actors Get Emotional on the Last Day of Shoot

Television show Tujhse Hai Raabta, with actors Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim in the lead roles, will air its last episode on July 31. The cast and crew of the daily soap wrapped up the shoot on Thursday (July 29) in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Tujhse Hai Raabta will be replaced by Ekta Kapoor’s new show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Reem, Sheban along with other actors of the daily soap were seen getting emotional on the last day of the shoot in the pictures circulating on the internet.

Earlier, in a conversation with Bombay Times, Sehban had said, “The show has given me a lot and it has been a beautiful journey. Although I was playing a cop, I got to play many varied roles disguised as different people in the show. In these times, for a show to run for three years, is something that we are all proud of.”

Meanwhile, Tujhse Hai Raabta, which premiered in September 2018, enjoyed a successful run for around three years on Zee Tv. The show also stars Poorva Gokhale, Rajat Dahiya, Savita Prabhune, and others.

