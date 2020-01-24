Tujhse Hai Raabta Wedding Sequence to See Dramatic Twists Involving Reem Sheikh and Sehban Azim

Tujhse Hai Raabta, the popular television soap drama, is taking dramatic twists and turns. The show revolves around a young girl named Kalyani, played by Reem Sheikh and her relationship with her step-mother, Anupriya, portrayed by Poorva Gokhale.

In a recent episode of the show, Kalyani, who is reluctantly getting married to her childhood friend Rachit (Utkarsh Gupta), will be witnessing Malhar’s (Sehban Azim) love towards her. However, she is engaged to Rachit.

Simultaneously, Malhar announces that he wants to spend his life with ex-wife Sampada (Sneha Shah) again. A police officer by profession, Malhar is transferred to some other place and is all set to shift from Aurangabad soon. The news upsets Kalyani, who becomes sad and tearful.

On the other hand, Sampada fears that Kalyani and Rachit's marriage would create distance between Kalyani and Moksh. For those who are unaware, Moksh is Sampada's son, who has been taken care of by Kalyani.

During the Makar Sankranti celebrations in the family, Malhar almost hurts his thumb but Kalyani saves him. During the scene, they both trip down and share a romantic moment.

In the same party, Malhar enrages Rachit and asks Kalyani about her failed lack-luster marriage. He then challenges Rachit in a game called “Who’s the better husband?”

Rachit and Kalyani along with other couples, Anupriya-Sarthak, and Malhar-Sampada play the game against each other. In the challenge, Malhar sneezes, which gives Rachit a chance to win. This makes Kalyani wonder if Malhar did that purposefully, out of love for her.

