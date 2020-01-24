Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tujhse Hai Raabta Wedding Sequence to See Dramatic Twists Involving Reem Sheikh and Sehban Azim

In a recent episode of the show, Kalyani, played by Reem Sheikh, is seen reluctantly getting married to her childhood friend Rachit (Utkarsh Gupta).

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tujhse Hai Raabta Wedding Sequence to See Dramatic Twists Involving Reem Sheikh and Sehban Azim
Image: Instagram

Tujhse Hai Raabta, the popular television soap drama, is taking dramatic twists and turns. The show revolves around a young girl named Kalyani, played by Reem Sheikh and her relationship with her step-mother, Anupriya, portrayed by Poorva Gokhale.

In a recent episode of the show, Kalyani, who is reluctantly getting married to her childhood friend Rachit (Utkarsh Gupta), will be witnessing Malhar’s (Sehban Azim) love towards her. However, she is engaged to Rachit.

Simultaneously, Malhar announces that he wants to spend his life with ex-wife Sampada (Sneha Shah) again. A police officer by profession, Malhar is transferred to some other place and is all set to shift from Aurangabad soon. The news upsets Kalyani, who becomes sad and tearful.

On the other hand, Sampada fears that Kalyani and Rachit's marriage would create distance between Kalyani and Moksh. For those who are unaware, Moksh is Sampada's son, who has been taken care of by Kalyani.

During the Makar Sankranti celebrations in the family, Malhar almost hurts his thumb but Kalyani saves him. During the scene, they both trip down and share a romantic moment.

In the same party, Malhar enrages Rachit and asks Kalyani about her failed lack-luster marriage. He then challenges Rachit in a game called “Who’s the better husband?”

Rachit and Kalyani along with other couples, Anupriya-Sarthak, and Malhar-Sampada play the game against each other. In the challenge, Malhar sneezes, which gives Rachit a chance to win. This makes Kalyani wonder if Malhar did that purposefully, out of love for her.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram