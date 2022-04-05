Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa Actress Amruta Pawar Gets Engaged

Marathi TV show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa actress Amruta Pawar got engaged to Neel Patil on April 4. Though Amruta has never opened up about her personal life on social media, the actress gave her fans a pleasant surprise by sharing photos of her engagement on Instagram.

Amurta can be seen in a burgundy saree while Neel has donned an off-white and grey sherwani suit for his engagement.

Neel is a biomedical engineer by profession and a traveler.

Amruta, on her Instagram Stories, shared a series of posts made by her friends and fans to congratulate them.

One post read, “May the delight of you will have a result of your coming together be beyond wildest dreams. Best of luck for your better and bright future Congratulations both of you lovely cuties.”

Talking about Amruta’s current TV show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa, the plotline revolves around Siddharth and Aditi’s love story. Aditi belongs to a nuclear family, while Siddharth hails from a big joint family. The role of Siddharth and Aditi is played by Hardeek Joshi and Amruta Pawar. The show, bankrolled by Zankar Films, premiered on Zee Marathi on 30 August.

Amruta had also portrayed the role of young Jijamata in the Marathi television biopic drama Swarajya Janani Jijamata. She made her debut in movies with the Marathi film Senior Citizen in 2019.

Senior Citizen was directed by Ajay Phansekar. The film featured Mohan Joshi, Sneha Chavan, Shruti Boradiya, Smita Jaykar, and Suyog Gorhe alongside Amruta. Senior Citizen’s plotline revolved around the story of retired major general of the Indian Army, Abhay Deshpande (played by Mohan Joshi) who is determined to fight against injustice.

