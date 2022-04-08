Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa's Amruta Pawar is Engaged, Posts Pic With Fiancé

Marathi TV Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa actor Amruta Pawar, who recently got engaged to her beau Neel Patil, has shared a photo on Instagram. In the picture, the actor is seen posing with her fiance.

“My person… For life," Amruta captioned the post. Amurta is in a burgundy and violet silk saree, while Neel has donned an off-white and grey sherwani suit.

Amruta’s fans and friends have left adorable congratulatory wishes for the couple in the comment section of her photo.

“All The best for the future to both of you and God Bless you," wrote a fan.

“Not gonna get over you guys anytime soon," commented another. “Congratulations, by the way, you are looking like a doll," remarked someone.

“Congratulations Neel. All the best on this new chapter in your life," read another comment.

For the unversed, Amruta got engaged to Neel Patil, who is a biomedical engineer by profession, on 4 April. Neel is also a traveller.

Amruta, who never opened up about her personal life on social media gave her fans a pleasant surprise when she shared the photos of her engagement on Instagram.

Amruta’s current show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa centres on the love story of Siddharth and Aditi.

Aditi is from a nuclear family, while Siddharth comes from a big joint family. Hardeek Joshi plays the role of Siddharth while Amruta Pawar essays the role of Aditi. Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa premiered on Zee Marathi on 30 August.

Amruta also played the role of young Jijamata in the Marathi television biopic drama Swarajya Janani Jijamata. She made her debut in movies with the Marathi film Senior Citizen, which was released in 2019. The Ajay Phansekar directorial featured Mohan Joshi, Sneha Chavan, Shruti Boradiya, Smita Jaykar, and Suyog Gorhe alongside Amruta.

