Tujhyat Jeev Rangala Team Attends Engagement of Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar

Actor Hadeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar, one of Marathi television’s favourite on-screen couples, got engaged on May 3. The duo surprised their fans by directly announcing their engagement on social media. Akshaya and Hardeek, known for their roles in Zee Marathi show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala had never opened up about their personal life or publicly spoke about their relationship.

The low key engagement took place in the presence of their family members and close friends. The entire team of Tujhyat Jeev Rangala was also present at the engagement ceremony. They clicked a lot of pictures together and had a great time.

Hardeek Joshi recently shared a video in which he is seen dancing with Akshaya. Along with them the co-stars from Tujhyat Jeev Rangala are also dancing and enjoying the party. The reel received around one lakh views on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARDEEK JOSHI (@hardeek_joshi)

Hardeek also uploaded his engagement photos on his social media. In the pictures Akshaya is looking beautiful in a pastel cream colour silk saree while Hardeek Joshi is looking dapper in an off-white and pink safari suit. The couple is looking lovely together and winning the hearts of fans with their wonderful pictures.

Along with the photos Hardeek wrote, “Finally Engaged”. And many celebrities from Marathi TV industry wished the couple in the comment section.

Tujhyat Jeev Rangala recently went off air but their chemistry in the show became quite popular. On the work front, Hardeek Joshi is currently playing the role of Sid in the show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Aani Kay Hava. This is a family drama, which airs on Zee Marathi. It is directed by Sanjay Zankar under the banner of Zankar films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.