Tujhyat Jeev Rangla Fame Hardeek Joshi, Akshaya Deodhar Get Engaged; See Pictures

After showcasing their on-screen chemistry in the popular Marathi TV show Tujhyat Jeev Rangla, actors Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar finally got engaged on May 3. Following the engagement, both the actors shared some glimpses of the ceremony via their respective social media handles.

Reportedly, the duo chose to get engaged in a low key ceremony and did not create much buzz among the fans before it. “Finally engaged,” wrote Akshaya in an Instagram post. She also dropped several pictures from the ring ceremony with Hardeek.

In the first photo, the couple was seen posing in matching traditional pink outfits. While Akshaya opted for a pink blouse and pastel cream colour saree, Hardeek sported a pink waistcoat over an off-white kurta. In the next picture, the couple made it evident that they are truly head over heels for each other. They adorably stared into each other’s eyes, leaving their fans crazy.

The couple posed for several photos while putting to display the strong bond that they have developed over the years.

Hinting that her love story with Hardeek was no less than a fairytale, Akshaya shared more pictures from the ceremony and wrote “Fairytale.” In the next series of photos, the duo looked gorgeous as Hardeek donned a maroon suit while Akshaya opted for an elegant dress.

Hardeek, too, could not resist giving a sneak peek into the engagement ceremony to fans and posted a video on his Instagram handle. The video captured the heartwarming moment when Hardeek went down on one knee for his ladylove.

In a mesmerising gesture, Akshaya sat on Hardeek’s lap as the actor proposed to her with an engagement ring. Following this, the duo shared a hug as the guests cheered for them.

The video soon went viral and garnered more than 2.5 lakh views on Instagram. Users, meanwhile, praised the couple and congratulated them. “Congratulations both of you lovely couple,” said a fan, while others too blessed them.

