Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Tulsi Kumar Avoids Throwing Grand Birthday Party Due to COVID-19

Image: Youtube/T-series

To minimize social contact amid Coronavirus outbreak, Tulsi Kumar has decided not to throw a party for her birthday celebration.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
Singer Tulsi Kumar has turned a year older on Sunday, and she intends to keep her birthday a low-key affair due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Birthday celebrations for me is not necessarily about throwing a party or such , it's about spending quality time with your family and close set of friends."

"This year it's going to be a dinner with my family since I am not planning to have a gathering. I don't want to do anything big because of the coronavirus and it's a very serious situation ...so it's better to avoid any kind of mass gatherings ," Tulsi said.

She "will be at home with her close family and have a meal together".

"This truly is my idea of birthday celebration this year. I really hope everything gets back to normal at the earliest," Tulsi added.

Tulsi is best know for her songs like Hum mar jayenge and Tera ban jaunga.

