Tulsi Kumar Teams Up with Sachet Tandon for New Song 'Nai Jaana'
Sachet Tandon, who shot to fame with his soulful rendition of Bekhayali, has collaborated with Tulsi Kumar for a new song titled 'Nai Jaana.'
After wooing listeners with her latest hit tracks like O Saki Saki and Tera Ban Jaunga, singer Tulsi Kumar has now come up with a new non-film song, Nai Jaana. Tulsi has sung Nai Jaana along with Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon. The music is composed by Tanishq Bagchi.
Talking about the song, Tulsi said, "It is a beautiful Punjabi folk. We have tweaked it to an extent but the entire essence of the song remains intact. The song has a beautiful story revolving around a boy and a girl as she tries to convince him not to leave her and go because she loves him. It's very beautifully shot and there's lot of 'masti' in the lyrics. 'Nai Jaana' has got a very young, fun and spunky feel to it."
The song's video features Musskan Sethi, Awez Darbar, and Anmol Bhatia.
Sachet Tandon is one half of the singer-composer duo Sachet-Parampara, with partner Parampara Thakur. The duo has worked in films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Kabir Singh. The singer took to his social media to announce the release of Nai Jaana.
Check it out below:
#NaiJaana Song out now❤️@TSeries @tanishkbagchi @TulsikumarTK @musskansethi9 #AwezDarbar #AnmolBhatia @sahil_sangha #Nirmaan @RadiaSunita pic.twitter.com/9ZkvjgebGQ— Sachet Tandon (@sachet_tandon) October 24, 2019
