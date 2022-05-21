Tum Bin Actor Himanshu Malik Was Asked by a Magazine to Have an Affair: ‘It Makes for A Good Story’

Himanshu Malik had gained immense popularity with his appearance in the 2001 film, Tum Bin. The romantic drama, written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, went on to become a hit, and he along with the other cast members Raqesh Bapat, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sandali Sinha. Now, in a recent interview, has exposed the dark side of the film industry, and he has revealed how a big magazine has asked him to have an affair with an upcoming actress to stay in the news.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Himanshu Malik has shared the details and revealed, “I got a glimpse of how the industry is soon after Tum Bin and it disturbed me a lot. That was a time when magazines used to be huge. So I got a call from one huge magazine publication, asking me to have an affair. ‘If you have an affair with an upcoming actress, it makes for a good story’, I was told.”

He further added that they even offered to book a hotel room in Goa. He said, “I was shocked to realise such a thing happens. I was told ‘Yes, no one becomes a star without the publicity. We will talk to one or two candidates, they will be as famous as you are. We will even get you a room in Goa. You just go there and we will expose.”

Himanshu Malik has now turned director with Chitrakoot. In fact, he has also written the film, which was shot in 2018-19 and has been released on May 20th. Chitrakoot is presented by Akbar Arabiyan Mojdeh and Mojtaba Movies. It features Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Naina Trivedi, Kiran Srinivas, and Shruti Bapna in key roles.

