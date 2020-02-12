'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho': Sara Ali Khan Responds to Criticism for Her Acting In Love Aaj Kal Trailer

Sara Ali Khan's acting skills in her Bollywood debut Kedarnath was appreciated by audience and critics alike. So, seeing her performance heavily criticised in the trailer of her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal shook her confidence for a bit.

The actress was particularly referring to a scene, wherein her character Zoe tells Kartik Aaryan's Veer, "Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho."

The scene generated several memes on the Internet, with netizens slamming Sara for seemingly hamming through the sequence.

Even though Sara has finally made peace with all the trolling, she knows that the pressure of living up to the expectations is only going to get bigger from here.

"There is a sense of realisation and recognition that there is pressure, there is expectation. People do expect me to perform. But there are two ways of looking at that. Either I can be disappointed that I have disappointed a handful of people in a certain shot of the trailer or I can take a step back, and tell myself that you are two films old, you have been here for like a minute, and people already have expectations from you, which means you have been doing something right. I have had the opportunity, and I hope I continue to get opportunities to work with different and learned filmmakers, and also to prove myself," Sara tells us.

Love Aaj Kal revolves around two love stories-- one set in 1990, and the other in 2020. A focus is also on how the definition of love has changed over the years. Kartik and Sara, who play Veer and Zoe of the modern age in the film, have a crackling chemistry on-screen, thanks to their real-life friendship.

However, the 24-year-old actress said that their bonding has nothing to do with what eventually came out on the big screen.

"It's only because I know Kartik that I have more fun, but it hasn’t got anything to do with our chemistry off-screen. On screen, we are playing characters with a very strong director who has a very strong idea of what his characters want to be. So I don’t think knowing Kartik or not knowing him would have anything to do with Zoe and Veer’s character. Love is a journey, and so is filmmaking, and when those journeys coincide, Imtiaz is discovering Veer through Kartik and Zoe through me. When we were on set together, what really helped was doing workshops together, reading with him, understanding how he was processing and responding to his character. But yes, I was in a good mental space with Kartik as my co-star,” she says.

With films like Kabir Singh and Pati Patni Aur Woh heavily criticised for being problematic and regressive, there has been a constant debate about whether actors should convey a sense of responsibility for what they represent on screen.

Sara says, “Your public personality and your onscreen personality are completely different. What I stand for, on Instagram, or on social media, or as Sara Ali Khan, is not what I have to stand for as different actors. That is a director’s prerogative because filmmaking is the director’s medium, and that is a writer’s job. For me, I have to just go on set with complete conviction and full honesty, and portray the characters that are displayed. I am an entertainer. Now, whether it is the consumption of alcohol or pre-marital sex or bad language, whatever it is, all these things are the things that my character indulges in the film. Do I stand for these things? I don’t know, and I don’t think that is even the point. That’s not relevant. But the point is that my character Zoe does stand for these things, and that is Imtiaz sir’s prerogative."

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.